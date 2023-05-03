Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log Published 10:07 am Wednesday, May 3, 2023

April 25

8:15 a.m. – Bruce St., 78 year old female with difficulty breathing.

11:44 a.m. – Lester St., 60 year old male with high blood pressure.

4:44 p.m. – Hwy. 51, one car accident, no report of injuries.

7:46 p.m. – Lester St., unknown patient information, Lifeguard is en route.

April 26

12:03 a.m. – MLK Dr., 61 year old patient with fluid buildup, Lifeguard is en route.

1:42 a.m. – Corporate Dr., Insituform, fire alarm.

10:07 a.m. – Public Square, Hollywood Cuts, female patient with medical emergency.

April 27

4:34 a.m. – Garson St., 64 year old male with shortness of breath.

3:38 p.m. – Hwy. 6E, Jack’s Restaurant, 20 year old female, pregnant and hurting.

April 28

1:17 p.m. – Hwy. 6E, Huddle House area, vehicle accident with injuries.

April 29

1:16 a.m. – Covenant Crossing, Comfort Suites, 22 year old female believes she may have been drugged, subject is in the parking lot.

4:53 a.m. – Hwy. 51 and Eureka St., two vehicle accident with injuries, entrapment, and roadway blockage.

6:43 a.m. – Vance St., male subject having a seizure.

1:14 p.m. – Lakewood Dr., Hampton Inn, 50 year old female in the lobby, fell and possibly broke arm.

4:28 p.m. – Lester St., 58 year old female shaking.

April 30

2:44 p.m. – Garson St., 77 year old female with diabetic emergency.

May 1

2:10 a.m. – Garson St., lift assist needed.

2:55 a.m. – Van Voris St., 27 year old male with difficulty breathing.

4:43 a.m. – Boothe St., 75 year old female experiencing stomach pain.

1:50 p.m. – Panola County Airport, plane crash, county needs assistance.

4:51 p.m. – Jackson St., 61 year old male with abdominal pain.

9:20 p.m. – Lester St., 33 year old male with a broken leg.