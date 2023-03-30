Michael Lynn Carpenter Published 1:56 pm Thursday, March 30, 2023

Michael Lynn Carpenter, 73, passed away on March 20, 2023, at Baptist Memorial Hospital – North Mississippi, in Oxford. He was born on March 7, 1950, to Delma Lee Halfacer and Treadwell Thomas Carpenter. He loved fishing, camping, building engines, watching John Wayne and Clint Eastwood movies, Gunsmoke and Wheel of Fortune. He especially loved his family and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and his dogs, Milly and Cowboy. Left to cherish his memory, is his loving family, which includes his wife, Theresa Carpenter of St. Louis, MO; three daughters, Alyssa Carpenter of Batesville, MS, Tracey Carpenter of Port St. Lucia, FL, and Jennifer Pickett (Lee) of Millington, TN; one son, Kevin Carpenter (Lisa) of Memphis, TN; one brother, Richard Thomas Carpenter (Brenda) of Bartlett, TN; twelve grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one sister, Barbara Moore and his parents. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Dickins Funeral Home in Batesville, MS. Dickins Funeral Home is honored to have charge of arrangements.