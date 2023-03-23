Truck accident with ATV claims life of two from north Panola Published 10:25 am Thursday, March 23, 2023

On Monday, March 20, at approximately 8:36 p.m., the Mississippi

Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 3 in Tunica County.

A 2016 GMC Sierra driven by 64-year-old Michael Hibbler of Crenshaw, MS,

traveled north on Highway 3 when it collided with a 2011 Honda ATV driven by

40-year-old Ricky Overall of Sledge, MS, traveling north on Highway 3.

Ricky Overall and Krystal Dye,38, of Sarah, MS (a passenger on the ATV),

received fatal injuries from the crash.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.