Math Tournament at NWCC Published 4:04 am Thursday, March 16, 2023

Area middle schoolers participated in the 7th and 8th Grade Math Tournament sponsored by the Mississippi Council of Teachers of Mathematics (MCTM) March 3 at Northwest Mississippi Community College. Representing North Delta School were (from left) 7th graders Isabella Austin and Lilly Cannon and 8th graders Levi Hughes and Addison Willingham. (Alyssa Pirani )