Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log
March 15, 2023

March 7

3:26 a.m. – Draper St., 81 year of female with difficulty breathing.

6:01 a.m. – Hwy. 6E, Parker Hannifin, 20 year old female with anxiety.

7:27 a.m. – Oakleigh Dr., fire alarm.

12:17 p.m. Hwy. 6E, Captain D’s, 19 year old female with chest pains and shortness of breath.

1:33 p.m. – Oakleigh Dr., fire alarm.

2:00 p.m. – Hwy. 35S, request to assist the county with grass fire.

4:47 p.m. – Covenant Crossing, Raceway, caller advises car in parking lot is leaking fuel.

10:18 p.m. – Lester St., 52 year old female with a medical emergency.

March 8

12:18 a.m. – Hwy. 51S, Job Corps, smell of gas reported.

6:35 a.m – Hwy. 6E, Southern Pipe, two car accident with injuries.

7:14 a.m. – Tiger Dr. & Hwy. 51, two car accident, one vehicle is overturned.

11:01 p.m. – Oakleigh Dr., caller advises she hears a loud noise upstairs.

March 9

2:09 a.m. – Rollins Dr., 62 year old female with a head injury.

7:19 a.m. – Thermos Dr., fire alarm.

2:03 p.m. – Roper Rd., fire alarm.

3:33 p.m. – East St., 41 year old female is unresponsive.

4:08 p.m. – Lester St., subject has fallen and needs lift assist.

11:41 p.m. – Hwy. 6W, Mike’s Food & Gas, medical assistance needed for male subject.

March 10

7:49 a.m. – Maple Lane, 65 year old male is lethargic.

8:56 a.m. – Hwy. 6W near the overheard bridge and Quality Auto Parts area, two car accident with injuries, roadway is blocked.

1:05 p.m. – Hwy. 6E near Cricket, two car accident, unknown injuries.

March 11

1:25 a.m. – Leonard St., lift assist needed.

8:09 a.m. – Vance St., 60 year old female with chest pains, Lifeguard is en route.

8:51 a.m. – East St., medical call, Lifeguard is en route.

1:22 p.m. – WalMart, customer service area, 56 year old female has fainted, EMS also contacted.

3:51 p.m. – Country Club Rd., 35 year old male, possible stroke, extended ETA possible for Lifeguard.

5:09 p.m. – Medical Center & Stone Dr., two car accident, roadway is blocked, unknown injuries.

9:47 p.m. – Claude St., 30 year old male with mental problems.

March 12

10:16 p.m. – Lester St., 81 year old female with a medical emergency.

March 13

5:56 a.m. – Hwy. 35N, Love’s Truck Stop, two car accident, unknown injuries.

3:54 p.m. – Tubbs Rd., caller advising of smoke.