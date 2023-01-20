Morgan taking helm of Green Wave football Published 1:34 pm Friday, January 20, 2023

Will Morgan has been named North Delta head football coach after serving as assistant coach this year.

Morgan graduated from Magnolia Heights School in 2010 and Magna Cum Laude from Ole Miss with degrees in history and teacher education.

He previously coached at Magnolia Heights where he was head junior high football coach, guiding the Chiefs to their first conference championship in 11 years.

Morgan is also the youth and college ministry pastor at Lifepoint Church in Senatobia.

He and his wife Lindsay Rebecca Morgan have a four-year son, Liam Knight, and an eight-week old daughter, Lois Jane Morgan.