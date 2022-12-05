James Calvin Johnson, 81 Published 1:40 pm Monday, December 5, 2022

James Calvin Johnson, 81, passed away on Dec. 2, 2022, at Diversicare Nursing Home in Batesville.

James was born Sept. 25, 1941, to the late Otis Johnson and Louise Arnold Johnson in Panola County. James was a home builder during his lifetime. He enjoyed all sports but baseball was his favorite. He also liked to spend time fishing and gardening.

In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by one sister, Sis Meek.

Survivors include his children, Greta Johnson of Sardis, Chyrl Johnson of Bald Knob, AR., Greg Johnson of Louisville, KY., Darryl Johnson of Sardis, Chris Johnson of Bald Knob, AR., Bobby Johnson of Thayer, MO.; siblings, Betty Seay of Batesville, Kay Haire, John David Johnson, and Lamar Johnson all of Courtland, MS.; 18 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

The family will hold a private memorial service for Mr. Johnson.