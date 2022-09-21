Judith Diane Inman, 62

Judith Diane “Judy” Inman, 62, of Courtalnd, passed away Saturday September 17, 2022 at her home.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, Sept. 21, from noon until the funeral service begins at 1 p.m., all at Wells funeral Home. Interment will follow in Chapel Hill Cemetery.

Born in Batesville 0n Nov. 25, 1959, Judy enjoyed singing Karaoke and was an avid fan and listener of Kid Rock and Toby Keith. Judy was also a huge fan of the Dallas Cowboys and enjoyed playing video games such as candy crush in her spare time. She was a member of Liberty Hill Baptist Church.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents Edgar Lee Daugherty and Dorothy Elizabeth Boatwright, her stepfather, whom she greatly loved, Ross Boatwright, her sister, Lisa Chambers, and her niece Jessica Chambers.

Those left to cherish her memory are her beloved husband, Tim Inman, her brother, Fred Shirley, Sr. (Gwen), of Oakland, her sister, Sherry Hall (Allen), of Pope, and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and extended family.