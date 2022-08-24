Civic Center Debt Free

Batesville City Clerk Susan Berryhill recently made the final disbursement of funds for payment on the bond that secured the construction of the Civic Center 20 years ago. The Civic Center has hosted hundreds of events in the past two decades and upcoming capital improvements will position the facility for increased use. City officials have already begun the process of securing funds for a number of projects at the Civic Center, including repaving of the parking lot, new paint, upgrades to restrooms, improved acoustics, additional RV parking spots, and other physical improvements. Pictured with Berryhill for the symbolic retirement of the note were (from left) aldermen Dennis Land, Teddy Morrow, Stan Harrison, Bill Duggar, Civic Center manager Roy Hyde, Mayor Hal Ferrell, and aldermen Bobby Walton. Not pictured is city attorney Colmon Mitchell, who was instrumental in much of the legal work necessary for the transfer of the Civic Center from the Panola County supervisors to the City of Batesville.