Rebecca Lee Slinkard passed away Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis.

The family will receive friends Monday, August 22, from 11 a.m. until the funeral service begins at 1 p.m., all at Wells Funeral Home in Batesville. Interment will follow in Forrest Memorial Park.

Rebecca recently retired as the office clerk for South Panola High School. Her children and her grandchildren were the pride and joy of her life. She raised her grandchildren Christian Rowland and Malissa Simmons as her own.

Rebecca was preceded in death by her parents, Wayne Smith and Mary Lee Stone Smith. She leaves to cherish her memory: three children, Mark Nathaniel Slinkard (Wendy), of Marion, AR, Jennifer Michelle Nearns (Jerry), of West Memphis, AR, and Debra Jones (Joey), of Batesville; ten grandchildren, Christian Rowland, Malissa Simmons, Brittany Newton, Christy Miller, Morgan Hignight, Allison Moore, Damien Pruitt, Tyler Pruitt, Harley Pruitt, and Gabrielle Courtney; and sixteen great-grandchildren.