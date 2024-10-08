Treylon Burks Fantasy Projections: Week 6 vs. the Colts Published 1:50 pm Tuesday, October 8, 2024

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks will be up against the 29th-ranked passing defense of the Indianapolis Colts (262.2 yards allowed per game) in Week 6, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Is Burks’ game versus the Colts this week a good time to start him in fantasy? Below, we break down his relevant fantasy statistics.

Get in the game and sign up for FanDuel Fantasy today. Use our link to start playing daily fantasy.

Treylon Burks Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts

Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts Projected Fantasy Points: 2.1

2.1 Game Day & Time: October 13, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

October 13, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Treylon Burks Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Bears 1.3 2 1 2 0 Week 2 @Jets 0 1 0 0 0 Week 3 @Packers 1.9 3 1 9 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 2.3 1 1 13 0

Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy to start playing today.

Treylon Burks Fantasy Stats

With 2.5 fantasy points (0.6 per game), Burks is 137th at his position and 366th in the league.

In his past three games, Burks has picked up 2.2 fantasy points (0.7 per game). He has 22 receiving yards on two catches (five targets) and zero touchdowns.

In Week 4 against the Miami Dolphins, Treylon Burks put up a season-high 1.3 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: one reception, 13 yards.

Add Burks to your FanDuel Fantasy lineup today!