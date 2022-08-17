Ward hurls Waves past C’dale Lee 12-4

Behind a gritty pitching performance from Lindy Ward, the North Delta School Lady Green Wave improved to 2-0 in district play with a 12-4 win over Clarksdale Lee Academy Monday (Aug. 15) at Green Wave Field.

Ward threw six innings on 170 pitches to move her record to 5-1 on the year. Paizlee Woods finished off the game with a scoreless seventh inning.

North Delta spotted Lee a 2-0 lead before scoring five runs in the first to set the tone early. Lee closed the margin to 7-4 in the fifth before the Lady Wave put the game away with five runs in the bottom of the frame.

Ward helped her cause with a two-run home run along with a RBI double and single.

North Delta banged out 12 hits on the night with Woods leading the way with a triple and two singles. Harleigh Matthews drove in three runs with a two-run double in the first and a RBI single in the second.

Jessie Griffin contributed with a leadoff triple in the fifth and single in the sixth.

Gracelyn Snider laced a two-run single also in the fifth while Hardy Flint added with a RBI single. Addison Willingham delivered a sacrifice fly in the fifth.

Kori Cox’s RBI groundout in the fourth to drive in Woods gave North Delta a 7-2 lead. Ward gave up four runs on four hits with eight walks and nine strikeouts. Woods faced four batters in the seventh while fanning one..

The Lady Wave lost two nail biters at the Clarksdale Lee tournament Saturday (Aug. 12) falling to DeSoto (AR) 3-2 and Marvell (AR) 6-5.

DeSoto 3

ND 2

One swing of the bat proved to be the difference in North Delta’s opening game of the tournament as DeSoto launched a three-run home run in the first inning to grab a 3-0 lead.

The Lady Wave scratched across its runs in the second when Lindy Ward led off the frame with a single and scored on an error off the bat of Addie Carvan.

Carvan would later score on a wild pitch.

Paizlee Woods worked three innings in the pitching circle with four strikeouts, allowing one hit.

Marvell 6

ND 5

A two-run home run by Marvell in the top of the third gave the Eagles a one-run decision despite being out-hit by North Delta. Woods and Lindy Ward drove in runs with doubles while Gracelyn Snider, Harleigh Matthews, Jessie Griffin, Carvan and Ivy Gibson all singled.

The Lady Wave trailed 6-5 in the bottom of the third with the bases loaded and no outs but could not push across the tying run. Lindy Ward gave up six runs on four hits with eight strikeouts and two walks.

North Delta hosts Marshall Academy Thursday before starting a three-game road swing starting Saturday at the Bayou tournament before facing Kirk and Rossville, Christian Monday and Tuesday.

Photo: ND catcher Kori Cox waits for the ball to tag a runner in action from earlier this season. The Green Wave softball team improved to 2-0 in district play this week. (Glennie Pou)