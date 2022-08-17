Christy Keeton, 75, passed away Sunday afternoon, Aug. 14, 2022, at the Sardis Nursing Home.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at Calvary Baptist Church with the interment to follow at Magnolia Cemetery in Batesville. The family will receive friends at the church beginning at 11:30 a.m.

Christy was born on January 18, 1947 in Batesville. She was retired from Panola Mills where she worked as the payroll clerk and moved up to various positions. She stayed busy after retirement and worked several other secretarial jobs like at ACI, the Batesville Police Department, and UAP.

Christy was a faithful and active member of Calvary Baptist Church, where she was the church treasurer for 19 years. She helped with Vacation Bible School and the Bible Buddies children’s class there at the church as well.

Christy had a creative side about her, she loved to paint and work with arts and crafts. She also enjoyed baking and working in her flower beds outside. Christy also loved all animals.

The family she leaves behind to cherish her precious memory includes her husband, Calvin Keeton of Batesville; two daughters, Heather Blanchard (Daniel) of Olive Branch, and Bennie Stone (Richard) of Senatobia; one sister, Shirley Mahoney of Tennessee; one brother, Tommy Gene Wilson of Sardis; four grandchildren, Tyler Leitch, Lance Lusk, Riley Stone, and Luke Stone.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Lora Moore Wilson and one sister, Virginia “Sissy” Wilson.