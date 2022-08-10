Property transfers between Aug. 1 – 5, 2022, as recorded with the Panola County Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Jimmy and Diana Rudd to Laquinza Cox, Southeast Quarter of Section 27 and West Half of the Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 26, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

FirstKey Mortgage, LLC to Kim Lewis, 3604 Nash Road, Batesville.

Richard and Stacey Dobbins to Keith and Sheila Hicks, 69.12-acre tract in the Southwest Quarter of Section 13, and the Southeast Quarter of Section 14, all in Township 8 South, Range 8 West.

LSL Investments, LLC to Living Waters Properties, LLC, A part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 5, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Jeffery Young and Courtney Milam to Courtney Milam, 278F Ruby Road, Courtland.

Lamb-Fish Land Company, LLC to Matthew Garrett Murphy, A fractional part of the East Half of Section 22, and the West Half of Section 23, Township 8 South, Range 8 West.

Chad and Mandy Alford to Mindy and David Moore, and John E. White, Northeast corner of the Northwest Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 8, Township 9 South, Range 7 West, and a part of the Southwest corner of Lot 27 of Block 3, Towns of Batesville.

First Security Bank to David L. and Virginia Anne Finch Walker, Southeast Quarter of Section 8, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Jennie Irby to David and Yolanda Hill, A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 15, Township 10 South, Range 8 West.

Larry E. Sutton to Danny and Heather Young, A part of the Northwest corner of Lot 16, Block 16, of the Collins Map of the City of Batesville, and part of the Southeast corner of Lot 16.

Sara Rose McCulloch to Bodie Locke, Beginning at the Northwest corner of Lot 82 of the First Addition of Westmoreland Heights Subdivision; part of Section 16, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Bodie Locke to Trustmark National Bank, Northwest corner of Lot 82 of the First Addition of Westmoreland Heights Subdivision; part of Section 16, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Two by Two Properties, LLC to Southern Bancorp Bank and Kimberly S. Jones, 875 Highway 51 South, Batesville.

James Jefferson and Angela WIlliams Campbell to First Security Bank, and Colmon Mitchell, Lot 16, First Addition to the Saree Subdivision.

Willie and Johnnie Lantrip to Financial Freedom Senior Funding Corp., 202 Hickory Lane, Batesville.

MW Development Services, LLC to Newtek Small Business Finance, LLC, 143 Public Square, Batesville.

Brenda C. Brown to Jodi Boyd, Part of the North Half of Section 3, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Brenda C. Brown to Trina Bishop, Part of the North Half of Section 3, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Michael and Cynthia Smart to Sycamore Bank, Southeast Quarter of Section 17, and part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 20, both in Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Allen Pickering to Richard and Alyce Cabunac, Northwest Quarter of Section 9, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

Dorrethia Harris to Ashley Jo Harris (Rios), Southwest Quarter of Section 4, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Gregory and LaDonna Murphree to Sycamore Bank, Northwest Quarter of Section 33, Township 8, Range 5 West.

William Lance Hendrix to First Security Bank, Lot 4 of Oakwood Acres Subdivision.

James Andrew Yelton (substitute trustee) to Salt Creek, LP, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 16, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Guaranty Bank & Trust Company to WT Properties, LLC, Part of Lot 1, Block 7, Collins Map of Batesville.

Guaranty Bank & Trust Company to William Perry Smith, Part of Section 21, Township 10 South, Range 7 West, and part of Section 29, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

First Security Bank to Trevor and Kimberly Moore, Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 14, Township 9, Range 6 West.

First Security Bank to A1 Investments, LLC, Lot 3, Gordon Subdivision.

Paul and Jamie Seay to Paul Seay, Fraction of the Northeast Quarter of Section 31, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Boothe and Campbell Investments, LLC to Rickey Sanford, Southwest Quarter of Section 5, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

First Judicial District

Reynolds Enterprise, LLC to William T. Morrison, Jr., Part of Section 12 and 13, Township 7 South, Range 8 West.

Nancy Sawyer to Rachel Sawyer Still, A parcel in Section 35, Township 7 South, Range 7 West.

Franklin and Katie Brawner to Malcolm and Erika Chiles, Two tracts in the Northwest Quarter of Section 26, Township 6 South, Range 7 West.

Christopher Lee Duncan et al. to Randolph Ruffin, Lot 1 of Block M, Town of Crenshaw.

Christopher and Melynda Duncan (Crockett) to Adrian Kirkwood, Northeast corner of Lot 2, Block O, Town of Crenshaw.

Tracy Taylor and Sammy Hunt to Shalonda Harris, Lot 4 of Block 29, Town of Como.

Vincent Davis (administrator) to Vincent, John and Landen Davis, All of Section 24, Township 6 South, Range 9 West, and the Northeast Quarter of Section 19, Township 6 South, Range 8 West; also a fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 4, Township 7 South, Range 7 West.

Kairit PLace, LLC to Quayside Solar, LLC, Index unavailable.

Randy and Tina Lee Bailey to Tracy Williams, Part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 16, Township 8 South, Range 8 West.