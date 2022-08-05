Bobby Gene Pitcock, 77

Bobby Gene Pitcock, age 77, passed away Aug. 2, 2022, at his home in Batesville.

Graveside services were held at Pleasant Grove Cemetery Aug. 3.

He was born June 14, 1945, to the late Garland Pitcock and Frances Deaton Pitcock. Bobby was a member of Batesville First United Methodist Church.

The family left behind to cherish his memory include his loving wife, Sandra Sorrells Pitcock and two sons Jonathan Pitcock (Beth) and Benjamin Pitcock (Jamie) of Batesville; one daughter Missy McElroy (Thomas) of Madison; one sister Patricia Wilson and one brother Jerry Pitcock (Carolyn); four grandsons Scott Pitcock, Griffin Pitcock, Brady Pitcock and Robert McElroy; three granddaughters Kris Phillips (Matt), Anna Pitcock and Emma McElroy; and three great grandchildren, Paxton Phillips, Stella Phillips and Avery Pitcock.

Along with his parents, Bobby was preceded in death by his brother Harold Pitcock.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be mailed to FUMC, 119 Panola Ave. Batesville, MS 38606