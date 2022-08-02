2022 South Panola Volleyball Schedule
Published 4:57 pm Tuesday, August 2, 2022
Date Opponent Location Time
8/9 North Panola Home 6:00
8/11 Olive Branch Home 6:00
8/16 Horn Lake Home 6:00
8/18 Water Valley Away 6:30
8/23 Lewisburg Away 6:00
8/25 Cleveland Central Away 6:30
8/30 North Pontotoc Away 6:00
9/1 Southaven Home 6:00
9/8 Horn Lake Away 6:00
9/13 Hernando Home 6:00
9/20 Grenada Away 6:00
9/22 Senatobia Away 6:00
9/27 West Tallahatchie Home 6:00
9/29 Southaven Away 6:00
10/4 Cleveland Central Home 6:30