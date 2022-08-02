2022 South Panola Volleyball Schedule

Published 4:57 pm Tuesday, August 2, 2022

By Brad Greer

Date                  Opponent                       Location           Time

8/9                     North Panola                  Home                6:00

8/11                   Olive Branch                   Home                6:00

8/16                   Horn Lake                        Home               6:00

8/18                   Water Valley                  Away                 6:30

8/23                   Lewisburg                       Away                 6:00

8/25                   Cleveland Central         Away                 6:30

8/30                   North Pontotoc             Away                 6:00

9/1                     Southaven                        Home                6:00

9/8                     Horn Lake                        Away                 6:00

9/13                   Hernando                        Home                6:00

9/20                   Grenada                          Away                 6:00

9/22                   Senatobia                        Away                 6:00

9/27                   West Tallahatchie         Home                6:00

9/29                   Southaven                      Away                 6:00

10/4                   Cleveland Central         Home                6:30

 

