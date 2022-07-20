Stars Are World Series Champs

The Batesville Stars won the 2022 Dizzy Dean High School World Series held in Southaven two weeks ago. During the tournament the Stars beat teams from several states, and impressed players and coaches from around the Southeast who had traveled to Mississippi for the World Series event. Pictured are team members (front, from left) Jessi Griffin, Ivy Gibson, Addie Canon, Paizlee Woods, Kori Cox, Harleigh Matthews, (middle) Lindy Ward, Addison Willingham, Gracelyn Snyder, Brylee McCammon, Hardy Flint, Kaley Ward, (back) and coaches Shannon Holland, Tommy Cox and Jeremy Ward.