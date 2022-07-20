Property Transfers 6/27 – 7/1

Property transfers between June 27 – July 1, 2022, as recorded with the Panola County Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Panola County to Jacob and Heather Drewery, Affixation of mobile home, Southwest Quarter of Section 15, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

Anita Landrum to Anita Meurrier Landrum, A parcel in the Northeast Quarter of Section 31, Range 8 West, Township 9 South.

Don Barnett to Brittany Avant, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 9, Township 9, Range 7 West.

Don Barnett to Candace Cox, Lot 154, Section B, Dogwood Hills Subdivision.

Don Barnett to Candace Cox and Brittany Avant, Lot 15, Rollins Subdivision.

Carolyn Stokes to Ray Woodall, Part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 3 and the Northeast Quarter of Section 4, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Brenda P. Johnson to Derek S. Johnson, Part of Lots 2 and 3 of Addition to Green Acres Subdivision.

Brenda P. Johnson to Brenda P. and Derek S. Johnson, Part of Lots 2 and 3, Green Acres Subdivision.

Derek S. Johnson to David Respess, A part of Lots 2 and 3, Green Acres Subdivision.

Evelyn Brown to Latesia Diggs, A part of the Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 30, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

South Creek Homes, LLC to C&N Homebuilders, LLC, Lots 1, 8, 9, 10 and 11, The Coves Subdivision, located in Section 10, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Cooper and Jeremy Williams to Scotty Len Gray, Lots 552, 553 and 554, Part E, Enid Shores Subdivision.

Leslie and Rebecca Busby to Cassidy Edwards, A part of Section 8, Township 10, Range 8 West.

Conservatorship of D.L. Morrow, Jr., Gary Morrow, to William and Kelley Robison, A parcel in Section 18, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

William and Kelley Robison to Allan and Kelcie Killman, A part of the West Half of Section 18, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Lucky Farms, LLC to Randall and Elizabeth Morrow, A part of the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 9, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

William and Marvin Coleman, and Emily Jane McQueen to Kayle Barnett, Lot 22, 23, 24 and 25, Sardis Lake Estates, Section G.

First Judicial District

Jessie and Linda Frison to Jasmine Robinson, Lot 33, First Addition to Sardis Heights Subdivision.

Eric D. Harris to Jesse Gutttierrez, Fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 24, Township 7 South, Range 7 West.

David Aldea to Kaolin Bass, 1.3-acre part in the West Half of Lot 1, Block 34, Original Town of Sardis.

Kole Conley and Karen Ott Mayer to Terry and Chesley Pratt, Lot 2 of Block 12 of the Town of Como.

James B. Brenshaw to Joseph Madden and Marty Tyrone, The North Half of Section 9, Township 7 South, Range 8 West.