Jail Log 7/11-18

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

July 11

Kenny Wayne Reed, 647 Parkway St., Coldwater, charged with DUI.

Brenda Kaye Jackson, 303 Railroad St., Como, charged with shoplifting.

July 12

Jalanie Annettonette Robinson, 210 Fisher St., Batesville, charged with simple assault and two counts of contempt of court.

Demarcus Devontae Echols, 466 Morris Lane, Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence.

Ronnie Darnell Robertson, 210 E. McLaurin St., Sardis, charged with DUI (third) driving while license suspended, and leaving the scene of an accident.

James Calvin Parttridge, 717 Bowen Rd., Sardis, charged with obstructing traffic.

Herman Joe Taylor, 204 Lines St., Senatobia, charged with violation of parole.

July 13

Celisa Ann Blue, 31 Hulsey Cove, Jackson, TN, charged with DUI (other), careless driving, no headlights, and driving while license suspended.

Steven Quadteell Gordon, 407 Pearl St., Sardis, charged with providing false I.D., and contempt of court.

July 14

Monroe Clark, Jr., 149 Victory Rd., Courtland, charged with contempt of court.

Devonte Deshun Smith, 3408A Eureka Rd., Batesville, charged with contempt of court/failure to appear.

July 15

Willie James Pride, 6084 Curtis Rd., Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence and two counts of aggravated domestic violence.

Jonathan Keith Adair, Jr., 204 Eagleview Dr., Senatobia, charged with simple assault/domestic violence.

July 16

Shalonda Shalae Myles, 871 S. Tims Ave., Boyle, charged with shoplifting.

Donald Wayne Salter, 1088 Edwards Rd., Sardis, charged with aggravated assault.

Houston Devante Burdette, 4917 Curtis Rd., Batesville, charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault.

July 17

Randy Gene Stephens, 38761 Hwy. 315, Batesville, charged with disturbing the peace.

Ashley Dawn Robinson, 101 Tubbs Rd., Batesville, charged with simple assault.

Felshia Campbell, 7524 CR1, Lower Peachtree, AL, charged with domestic violence

Rebecca Elizabeth Conner, 29 Banger Rd., Sarah, charged with shoplifting.

Judy Aldridge Lambert, Skyline Motel, Hwt. 51S, Batesville, charged with burglary and petit larceny.

Mya Alexis Taylor, 200C Leonard St., Apt. 3, Batesville, charged with simple assault.