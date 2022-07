Fire Dept. Call Log 7/12-18

Batesville Fire Dept.

Call Log

July 12

7:34 a.m. – Noble St., 36 year old female with abdominal pain, Lifeguard en route.

2:10 p.m. – Skyline Motel, female with diabetic emergency barely breathing, Lifeguard en route.

July 13

4:18 p.m. – Skyline Motel, male subject with medical emergency.

8:33 p.m. – Captain D’s, female caller in parking lot advises she is dehydrated.

8:35 p.m. – West St., female in labor, Lifeguard is reporting there will be an extended response time.

July 14

2:30 p.m. – Sherwood Dr., residential fire.

4:01 p.m. – Skyline Motel, 51 year old female with abdominal pain.

6:35 p.m. – Hickory Lane, residential fire alarm.

July 15

2:09 a.m. – Skyline Motel, female subject, sugar has dropped.

9:20 a.m. – Dirt Cheap, 58 year old male with unknown medical problem, Lifeguard is en route.

July 16

8:41 a.m. – Lester St., apartments, 82 year old male with chest pains.

12:01 p.m. – Hwy. 6, Tractor Supply/Guaranty Bank area, Sheriff’s Office reports driver has an unknown medical emergency.

July 17

7:06 a.m. – Dumpster fire behind Piggly Wiggly.

11:24 a.m. – Skyline Motel, 29 year of female having diabatic episode, Lifeguard en route.

12:42 p.m. – Warner St., report of a residential fire.

July 18

9:42 a.m. – Cole Dr., carbon monoxide reported.

2:36 p.m. – Musgrove Rd., assistance needed by county for structure fire.

6:06 p.m. – Eureka St., elderly apartments, 56 year old male hurting all over.

10:24 p.m. – Dettor St., 79 year old female with chest pain.