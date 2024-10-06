SEC Football Power Rankings for Week 7
Published 1:19 pm Sunday, October 6, 2024
Seeking an updated view of the SEC and how each team measures up? We’ve got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Paramount+.
SEC Power Rankings
Projected records reflect games against only FBS opponents.
No. 1: Alabama
- Current Record: 4-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-1
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 33rd
- Last Game Result: L 40-35 vs Vanderbilt
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: South Carolina
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 12
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 2: Ole Miss
- Current Record: 5-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-1
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 76th
- Last Game Result: W 27-3 vs South Carolina
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ LSU
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 12
- TV Channel: ABC
No. 3: Georgia
- Current Record: 4-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 6th
- Last Game Result: W 31-13 vs Auburn
Stop missing games and start streaming college football right now on ESPN+.
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: Mississippi State
- Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 12
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 4: Texas
- Current Record: 5-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 12-0
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 113th
- Last Game Result: W 35-13 vs Mississippi State
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ Oklahoma
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 12
- TV Channel: ABC
No. 5: Tennessee
- Current Record: 4-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 95th
- Last Game Result: L 19-14 vs Arkansas
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: Florida
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 12
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 6: Texas A&M
- Current Record: 5-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 32nd
- Last Game Result: W 41-10 vs Missouri
Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your college football picks and place your bet on BetMGM.
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: BYE
No. 7: Oklahoma
- Current Record: 4-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 6-5
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 48th
- Last Game Result: W 27-21 vs Auburn
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: Texas
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 12
- TV Channel: ABC
No. 8: LSU
- Current Record: 4-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 69th
- Last Game Result: W 42-10 vs South Alabama
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: Ole Miss
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 12
- TV Channel: ABC
No. 9: Vanderbilt
- Current Record: 3-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 8th
- Last Game Result: W 40-35 vs Alabama
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ Kentucky
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 12
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 10: South Carolina
- Current Record: 3-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 40th
- Last Game Result: L 27-3 vs Ole Miss
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ Alabama
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 12
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 11: Kentucky
- Current Record: 3-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 37th
- Last Game Result: W 20-17 vs Ole Miss
Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your college football picks and place your bet on BetMGM.
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: Vanderbilt
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 12
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 12: Arkansas
- Current Record: 4-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 62nd
- Last Game Result: W 19-14 vs Tennessee
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: BYE
No. 13: Missouri
- Current Record: 4-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 29th
- Last Game Result: L 41-10 vs Texas A&M
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ UMass
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 12
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 14: Florida
- Current Record: 3-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-8
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 27th
- Last Game Result: W 24-13 vs UCF
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ Tennessee
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 12
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 15: Auburn
- Current Record: 2-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 44th
- Last Game Result: L 31-13 vs Georgia
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: BYE
No. 16: Mississippi State
- Current Record: 1-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 16th
- Last Game Result: L 35-13 vs Texas
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ Georgia
- Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 12
- TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.