SEC Football Power Rankings for Week 7 Published 1:19 pm Sunday, October 6, 2024

Seeking an updated view of the SEC and how each team measures up? We’ve got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the contenders from the pretenders.

SEC Power Rankings

Projected records reflect games against only FBS opponents.

No. 1: Alabama

Current Record: 4-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-1

4-1 | 10-1 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 33rd

33rd Last Game Result: L 40-35 vs Vanderbilt

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: South Carolina

South Carolina Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 12

TV Channel: SECN

No. 2: Ole Miss

Current Record: 5-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-1

5-1 | 10-1 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 76th

76th Last Game Result: W 27-3 vs South Carolina

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ LSU

@ LSU Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 12

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 12 TV Channel: ABC

No. 3: Georgia

Current Record: 4-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3

4-1 | 8-3 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 6th

6th Last Game Result: W 31-13 vs Auburn

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Mississippi State

Mississippi State Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 12

TV Channel: SECN

No. 4: Texas

Current Record: 5-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 12-0

5-0 | 12-0 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 113th

113th Last Game Result: W 35-13 vs Mississippi State

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Oklahoma

@ Oklahoma Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 12

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 12 TV Channel: ABC

No. 5: Tennessee

Current Record: 4-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3

4-1 | 8-3 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 95th

95th Last Game Result: L 19-14 vs Arkansas

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Florida

Florida Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 12

TV Channel: ESPN

No. 6: Texas A&M

Current Record: 5-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2

5-1 | 9-2 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 32nd

32nd Last Game Result: W 41-10 vs Missouri

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: BYE

No. 7: Oklahoma

Current Record: 4-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 6-5

4-1 | 6-5 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 48th

48th Last Game Result: W 27-21 vs Auburn

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Texas

Texas Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 12

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 12 TV Channel: ABC

No. 8: LSU

Current Record: 4-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4

4-1 | 7-4 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 69th

69th Last Game Result: W 42-10 vs South Alabama

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Ole Miss

Ole Miss Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 12

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 12 TV Channel: ABC

No. 9: Vanderbilt

Current Record: 3-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6

3-2 | 5-6 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 8th

8th Last Game Result: W 40-35 vs Alabama

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Kentucky

@ Kentucky Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 12

TV Channel: SECN

No. 10: South Carolina

Current Record: 3-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7

3-2 | 4-7 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 40th

40th Last Game Result: L 27-3 vs Ole Miss

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Alabama

@ Alabama Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 12

TV Channel: SECN

No. 11: Kentucky

Current Record: 3-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4

3-2 | 7-4 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 37th

37th Last Game Result: W 20-17 vs Ole Miss

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 12

TV Channel: SECN

No. 12: Arkansas

Current Record: 4-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6

4-2 | 5-6 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 62nd

62nd Last Game Result: W 19-14 vs Tennessee

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: BYE

No. 13: Missouri

Current Record: 4-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4

4-1 | 7-4 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 29th

29th Last Game Result: L 41-10 vs Texas A&M

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ UMass

@ UMass Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 12

TV Channel: ESPN

No. 14: Florida

Current Record: 3-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-8

3-2 | 3-8 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 27th

27th Last Game Result: W 24-13 vs UCF

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Tennessee

@ Tennessee Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 12

TV Channel: ESPN

No. 15: Auburn

Current Record: 2-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10

2-4 | 1-10 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 44th

44th Last Game Result: L 31-13 vs Georgia

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: BYE

No. 16: Mississippi State

Current Record: 1-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10

1-4 | 1-10 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 16th

16th Last Game Result: L 35-13 vs Texas

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Georgia

@ Georgia Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 12

TV Channel: SECN

