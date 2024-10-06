Ole Miss vs. LSU Oct. 12 Tickets & Start Time Published 8:22 am Sunday, October 6, 2024

The No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels will see a conference opponent when they visit the No. 13 LSU Tigers on Saturday, October 12, 2024 at Tiger Stadium in an SEC showdown.

Ole Miss vs. LSU game info

Date: Saturday, October 12, 2024

Saturday, October 12, 2024 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC City: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Tiger Stadium

Ole Miss vs. LSU statistical matchup

Ole Miss LSU 577 (2nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 467.4 (32nd) 267.7 (31st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 353.6 (51st) 204.2 (24th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 130.4 (99th) 372.8 (2nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 337 (7th) 4 (19th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (36th) 9 (25th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (73rd)

Ole Miss leaders

Jaxson Dart has led the charge for the Rebels’ offense this year, posting 2,100 passing yards with 13 passing touchdowns, two interceptions and a 73.4% completion percentage.

Dart has made an impact with his legs, rushing for 157 yards and three TDs in six games.

Tre Harris has been an asset for the Rebels, compiling 918 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 53 receptions.

Henry Parrish Jr. has run for 585 yards (97.5 yards per carry) and nine rushing touchdowns for the Rebels in 2024.

In the passing game, Parrish has grabbed nine balls on 15 targets for 67 yards and zero touchdowns.

LSU leaders

In five games, Garrett Nussmeier has thrown for 1,652 yards (330.4 per game), with 15 touchdowns and four interceptions, and a completion percentage of 69.7%.

In five games, Caden Durham has run for 249 yards (49.8 per game) and three TDs.

In addition, Durham has six receptions for 130 yards and two touchdowns.

Kyren Lacy has 25 catches for 352 yards (70.4 per game) and five touchdowns in five games.

