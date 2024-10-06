AAC Football Power Rankings for Week 7

Published 1:20 pm Sunday, October 6, 2024

By Data Skrive

Looking at the schools in the AAC, who are the top teams in the conference entering Week 7 of the college football season? In this week’s power rankings, which can be seen below, we break down each team and how they stack up.

AAC Power Rankings

Projected records reflect games against only FBS opponents.

No. 1: Army

  • Current Record: 5-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 11-0
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 132nd
  • Last Game Result: W 49-7 vs Tulsa

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: UAB
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 12
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

No. 2: Tulane

  • Current Record: 4-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 68th
  • Last Game Result: W 71-20 vs UAB

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: BYE

No. 3: Navy

  • Current Record: 5-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-1
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 123rd
  • Last Game Result: W 34-7 vs Air Force

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: BYE

No. 4: Memphis

  • Current Record: 4-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 110th
  • Last Game Result: W 24-7 vs Middle Tennessee

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: @ South Florida
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, Oct. 11
  • TV Channel: ESPN

No. 5: North Texas

  • Current Record: 4-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 116th
  • Last Game Result: W 52-20 vs Tulsa

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: @ Florida Atlantic
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 12
  • TV Channel: ESPN

No. 6: Florida Atlantic

  • Current Record: 2-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 38th
  • Last Game Result: W 41-10 vs Wagner

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: North Texas
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 12
  • TV Channel: ESPN

No. 7: South Florida

  • Current Record: 2-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 13th
  • Last Game Result: L 45-10 vs Tulane

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: Memphis
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, Oct. 11
  • TV Channel: ESPN

No. 8: Charlotte

  • Current Record: 3-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 78th
  • Last Game Result: W 55-24 vs East Carolina

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: BYE

No. 9: Temple

  • Current Record: 1-5 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-8
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 34th
  • Last Game Result: L 29-20 vs UConn

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: BYE

No. 10: UAB

  • Current Record: 1-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 9th
  • Last Game Result: L 71-20 vs Tulane

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: @ Army
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 12
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

No. 11: East Carolina

  • Current Record: 3-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-8
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 131st
  • Last Game Result: L 55-24 vs Charlotte

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: BYE

No. 12: Rice

  • Current Record: 1-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 75th
  • Last Game Result: L 21-20 vs Charlotte

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: UTSA
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 12
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 13: UTSA

  • Current Record: 2-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 112th
  • Last Game Result: L 30-20 vs East Carolina

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: @ Rice
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 12
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 14: Tulsa

  • Current Record: 2-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 101st
  • Last Game Result: L 49-7 vs Army

Next Game

  • Week 7 Opponent: BYE

