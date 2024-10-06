AAC Football Power Rankings for Week 7
Published 1:20 pm Sunday, October 6, 2024
Looking at the schools in the AAC, who are the top teams in the conference entering Week 7 of the college football season? In this week’s power rankings, which can be seen below, we break down each team and how they stack up.
AAC Power Rankings
Projected records reflect games against only FBS opponents.
No. 1: Army
- Current Record: 5-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 11-0
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 132nd
- Last Game Result: W 49-7 vs Tulsa
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: UAB
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 12
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 2: Tulane
- Current Record: 4-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 68th
- Last Game Result: W 71-20 vs UAB
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: BYE
No. 3: Navy
- Current Record: 5-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-1
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 123rd
- Last Game Result: W 34-7 vs Air Force
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: BYE
No. 4: Memphis
- Current Record: 4-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 110th
- Last Game Result: W 24-7 vs Middle Tennessee
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ South Florida
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, Oct. 11
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 5: North Texas
- Current Record: 4-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 116th
- Last Game Result: W 52-20 vs Tulsa
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ Florida Atlantic
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 12
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 6: Florida Atlantic
- Current Record: 2-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 38th
- Last Game Result: W 41-10 vs Wagner
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: North Texas
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 12
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 7: South Florida
- Current Record: 2-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 13th
- Last Game Result: L 45-10 vs Tulane
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: Memphis
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, Oct. 11
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 8: Charlotte
- Current Record: 3-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 78th
- Last Game Result: W 55-24 vs East Carolina
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: BYE
No. 9: Temple
- Current Record: 1-5 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-8
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 34th
- Last Game Result: L 29-20 vs UConn
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: BYE
No. 10: UAB
- Current Record: 1-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 9th
- Last Game Result: L 71-20 vs Tulane
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ Army
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 12
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 11: East Carolina
- Current Record: 3-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-8
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 131st
- Last Game Result: L 55-24 vs Charlotte
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: BYE
No. 12: Rice
- Current Record: 1-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 75th
- Last Game Result: L 21-20 vs Charlotte
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: UTSA
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 12
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
No. 13: UTSA
- Current Record: 2-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 112th
- Last Game Result: L 30-20 vs East Carolina
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: @ Rice
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 12
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
No. 14: Tulsa
- Current Record: 2-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9
- Strength of Schedule Ranking: 101st
- Last Game Result: L 49-7 vs Army
Next Game
- Week 7 Opponent: BYE
