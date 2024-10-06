AAC Football Power Rankings for Week 7 Published 1:20 pm Sunday, October 6, 2024

Looking at the schools in the AAC, who are the top teams in the conference entering Week 7 of the college football season? In this week’s power rankings, which can be seen below, we break down each team and how they stack up.

AAC Power Rankings

Projected records reflect games against only FBS opponents.

No. 1: Army

Current Record: 5-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 11-0

5-0 | 11-0 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 132nd

132nd Last Game Result: W 49-7 vs Tulsa

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: UAB

UAB Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 12

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 12 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 2: Tulane

Current Record: 4-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3

4-2 | 8-3 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 68th

68th Last Game Result: W 71-20 vs UAB

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: BYE

No. 3: Navy

Current Record: 5-0 | Projected 2024 Record: 10-1

5-0 | 10-1 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 123rd

123rd Last Game Result: W 34-7 vs Air Force

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: BYE

No. 4: Memphis

Current Record: 4-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2

4-1 | 9-2 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 110th

110th Last Game Result: W 24-7 vs Middle Tennessee

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ South Florida

@ South Florida Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, Oct. 11

7:00 PM ET on Friday, Oct. 11 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 5: North Texas

Current Record: 4-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4

4-1 | 7-4 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 116th

116th Last Game Result: W 52-20 vs Tulsa

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Florida Atlantic

@ Florida Atlantic Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 12

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 12 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 6: Florida Atlantic

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 7-4

2-3 | 7-4 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 38th

38th Last Game Result: W 41-10 vs Wagner

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: North Texas

North Texas Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 12

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 12 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 7: South Florida

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7

2-3 | 4-7 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 13th

13th Last Game Result: L 45-10 vs Tulane

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: Memphis

Memphis Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, Oct. 11

7:00 PM ET on Friday, Oct. 11 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 8: Charlotte

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7

3-3 | 4-7 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 78th

78th Last Game Result: W 55-24 vs East Carolina

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: BYE

No. 9: Temple

Current Record: 1-5 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-8

1-5 | 4-8 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 34th

34th Last Game Result: L 29-20 vs UConn

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: BYE

No. 10: UAB

Current Record: 1-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9

1-4 | 2-9 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 9th

9th Last Game Result: L 71-20 vs Tulane

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Army

@ Army Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 12

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 12 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo – Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 11: East Carolina

Current Record: 3-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-8

3-3 | 3-8 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 131st

131st Last Game Result: L 55-24 vs Charlotte

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: BYE

No. 12: Rice

Current Record: 1-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10

1-4 | 1-10 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 75th

75th Last Game Result: L 21-20 vs Charlotte

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: UTSA

UTSA Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 12

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 12 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 13: UTSA

Current Record: 2-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10

2-3 | 1-10 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 112th

112th Last Game Result: L 30-20 vs East Carolina

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: @ Rice

@ Rice Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 12

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Oct. 12 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

No. 14: Tulsa

Current Record: 2-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 2-9

2-4 | 2-9 Strength of Schedule Ranking: 101st

101st Last Game Result: L 49-7 vs Army

Next Game

Week 7 Opponent: BYE

