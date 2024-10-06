How to Watch the MLB Baseball Playoffs on Sunday, Oct. 6: TV Channel, Live Streaming, Start Times Published 4:21 am Sunday, October 6, 2024

The San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers take the field for one of many exciting matchups on the MLB Playoff schedule today.

Wager on today’s MLB action at BetMGM.

How to watch all the action in MLB today is included here.

How to Watch Today’s MLB Action – Oct. 6

Watch MLB, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

New York Mets (89-73) at Philadelphia Phillies (95-67)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 4:08 PM ET

4:08 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez (11-9, 3.32 ERA)

Cristopher Sanchez (11-9, 3.32 ERA) Mets Starter: Luis Severino (11-7, 3.91 ERA)

San Diego Padres (93-69) at Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64)

How to Watch This Game

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo When: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California Dodgers Starter: Jack Flaherty (13-7, 3.17 ERA)

Jack Flaherty (13-7, 3.17 ERA) Padres Starter: Yu Darvish (7-3, 3.31 ERA)

Rep your team with officially licensed MLB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.