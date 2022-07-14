Jail Log 7/4-11

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

July 4

Frank Bridgeforth, 395 Dreger Rd., Memphis, charged with DUI and simple possession.

Angela Irby Jackson, 222 Kimberly Lane, Batesville, charged with shoplifting.

Malcolm Conner Wigginton, 6112 Fleur De Lis E., Olive Branch, charged with BUI refusal.

Michael Brian Covington, 1155 Richland Dr., Southaven, charged with BUI.

Jonathan Austin Tadlock, 111 Chadwick Place, Madison, charged with DUI.

Tanisha Rochell Strong, 107 Cedarcrest Circle, Batesville, charged with simple assault.

July 5

Nicholas Teral Lewis, 5230 N. Lovers Lane Rd., No. 5, Milwaukee, charged with possession of a controlled substance and firearm enhancement penalty

Tanesha Cymone Lindsey, 5230 N. Lovers Lane Rd., No. 5, Milwaukee, possession of a controlled substance and firearm enhancement penalty.

Jeffery Darnele Nelson, 11 CR 116, Oxford, charged with false pretense and failure to appear.

Christopher Eugene Wells, 286 CR 471, Water Valley, charged with grand larceny/bond revoked.

Thomas Calvin Ragon, 1286A Cosby Rd., Courtland, charged with grand larceny.

Ratsille Spethitha Thompson, 115 Lindsey Rd., Senatobia, charged with public drunkenness.

Ronald Delane Ware, II, 181 Ruby Rd., Courtland, charged with driving with a suspended license.

Patrick Keith Russell, 13485 Hwy. 315, Sardis, charged with shoplifting and trespassing after a warning.

July 6

Albert John Johnson, 8353 Old Panola Rd., Sardis, charged with DUI and resisting arrest.

Kristin Daniele Willard, 110 Edwards St., Sardis, held for court.

Gregory Wayne Fondren, 179 James St., Batesville, held for court.

Terqiland Deshun Edwards, 105 Keaton Grove Rd., Batesville, held for court.

Markayvious J. Norwood, 4550 Barnacre Rd., Sardis, serving one year of three year sentence.

July 7

Harold Avant, 22700 Hwy. 51, Sardis, charged with DUI.

James Edward Johnson, 230B Carlisle Rd., Courtland, held on a detention order from Drug Court.

Robert Calvin Harris, 220 Frederick St., Sardis, charged with open container.

Gregory Wayne Hill, Jr., 789 Hwy. 310, Como, charged with DUI, expired tag, and violation of the window tint ordinance.

Kenneth Eugene Hall, 1885 Nesbit Rd., Nesbit, charged with DUI.

Michael Lee Taylor, 357 Greg Taylor Rd., Courtland, charged with contempt of court/failure to appear.

Daylavonta Deshawn Edwards, 4532 Pleasant Grove Rd., Como, charged with DUI.

Randy Hunt, 57798 Pleasant Grove Rd., Como, charged with DUI and no insurance.

James Meredith Lee, 318 Greenhill Circle, Sardis, charged with DUI, no insurance, and no driver’s license.

July 8

Deliedris D. McMillian, 379 Tubbs Rd., Batesville, charged with failing to stop at a stop sign, reckless driving, no driver’s license, and felony fleeing.

July 9

Lakeirene Desharae Ruffin, 331 Sims Hawkins Rd., Sarah, charged with two counts of simple assault

July 10

Robert Maurice Dean, Jr., 211 Pamela St., Sardis, charged with stalking and aggravated domestic violence.

Kimberly Nicole Pritchard, 527 Sardis Lake Dr., Batesville, arrested on a bench warrant and also charged with introduction of contraband into the holding facility.

Lataurus Shamon Carruth, 237 Teasdale Rd., Enid, charged with DUI (other).

Christopher Lamar Rudd, 2368 MLK Dr., Batesville, charged with DUI (other).

Lanijo Nyesha Smallie, 322A Sherwood Dr., Batesville, charged with DUI (other), violation of the window tint ordinance, expired tag, and driving with a suspended license.

Neal Patrick Corley, 394 Greenbriar Circle, Sardis, charged with DUI.

Thomas Gregory Grant, Jr., 107 Farrish Gravel Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI (other) and possession of a controlled substance.

Terrance Dwayne Turman, 250 Levee St., Crenshaw, charged with DUI (other).

July 11

Kenny Wayne Reed, 647 Parkway St., Coldwater, charged with DUI.