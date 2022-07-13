Julius Harris Thanked For Service
Published 7:25 am Wednesday, July 13, 2022
Longtime Panola County Election Commission member Julius Harris was presented a plaque of recognition at Monday’s meeting of the Board of Supervisors by District 2 Supervisor Earl Burdette, who read a proclamation of appreciation for his years of service to the county. Harris announced his retirement recently and was replaced by Dietrick Johnson by appointment of the board. There will be a special election for the position on the November general election ballot.