Julius Harris Thanked For Service

Published 7:25 am Wednesday, July 13, 2022

By Staff reports

Longtime Panola County Election Commission member Julius Harris was presented a plaque of recognition at Monday’s meeting of the Board of Supervisors by District 2 Supervisor Earl Burdette, who read a proclamation of appreciation for his years of service to the county. Harris announced his retirement recently and was replaced by Dietrick Johnson by appointment of the board. There will be a special election for the position on the November general election ballot. 

 

