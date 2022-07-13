Darrell Henderson Receives Plaque

Published 7:49 am Wednesday, July 13, 2022

By Staff reports

Darrell Henderson, Jr., was presented with a plaque of appreciation before the start of the youth football skills camp he sponsored at no cost to participants on Sunday, July 10, at Dunlap Stadium. Presenting the plaque was South Panola South District Trustee Sandra Darby and Mayor Hal Ferrell. The Mayor had asked the Board of Aldermen to declare Feb. 13, 2022, as Darrell Henderson, Jr., Day in Batesville after the former South Panola standout won an NFL championship ring when his Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl. Henderson helped the South Panola Tigers win a state championship with an overtime touchdown against Oak Grove in 2014, and was named a Parade All-American following the season.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

More News

New movie a reminder of the King’s greatness

Julius Harris Thanked For Service

Silver Alert for Tate County man canceled

$50 Million Returned!

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow