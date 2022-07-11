Peter Hollingsworth, 54, passed away on July 6, 2022, at Panola Medical Center in Batesville.

Peter was born August 18, 1967 to the late Clifton Carroll and Janis Meadows Hollingsworth in Memphis. He worked for Coca Cola as a driver during his lifetime.

Survivors include his wife, Darla; son, Dillon Hollingsworth; of Lake Jackson, TN; two brothers, John Hollingsworth and Daniel Hollingsworth both of Knoxville, TN.

There will be no services held at this time