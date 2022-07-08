CWD management zones amended

The Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Management Zones were amended for the 2022-2023 hunting season. In the Issaquena Management Zone, Claiborne County was added and Sharkey County was removed. In the North MS Management Zone, Lafayette, Prentiss, and Tishomingo were added and LeFlore, Pontotoc, and Tallahatchie were removed. For any MDWFP-defined CWD Management Zone it is unlawful to:

Supplemental feed;

Establish new mineral sites or add supplements to existing sites;

Remove certain portions of cervid carcasses from the zone ( carcass regulations ); or

Trap wild hogs with the aid of bait without a permit from MDWFP.

These proactive measures are important in minimizing the unnatural concentration of deer and potential spread of CWD. Since February 2018, 134 CWD-positive white-tailed deer have been detected across nine (9) counties. MDWFP is primarily relies on hunter-harvested deer for collecting CWD samples.

For more information about Chronic Wasting Disease visit www.mdwfp.com/cwd.