Batesville FD Log 6/28-7/4

Published 9:50 am Friday, July 8, 2022

By Staff reports

June 28

12:41 a.m. – MLK Dr., 35 year old female with difficulty breathing.

12:59 p.m. – Perkins Lane, male subject parked in front of residence, advises he took too much medication, Lifeguard also en route.

1:52 p.m. – Timber Ridge Apts., Tubbs Rd., 51 year old female with high blood pressure.

3:59 p.m. – Hwy. 6 and 51, two vehicle accident, road is blocked, unknown injuries.

June 29

10:21 a.m. – Piggly Wiggly, 20 year old having diabetic emergency.

7:56 p.m. – Wood St., Ext., residential fire alarm.

June 30

10:17 a.m. – Hwy. 6 and Pearson St., car accident.

11:31 p.m. – Dabney St., 73 year old male with a medical emergency.

July 1

2:12 a.m. – Warner St., residential fire alarm.

4:01 a.m. – Lester St., 81 year old female has fallen, lift assist needed.

5:15 a.m. – Trianon St., 93 year old female needs life assist.

9:15 a.m. – I-55 Southbound, south of McNeely Rd., 18 wheeler tanker truck in the trees, entrapment, tank is leaking, county requesting assistance.

10:53 a.m. – Claude St., welfare check on female subject, unable to enter residence and need assistance.

3:42 p.m. – Covenant Dr., Home2 Suites, automatic fire alarm.

8:38 p.m. – Broadway St., trailer park, 28 year old female in labor.

July 2

12:19 p.m. – Gay St., assist Lifeguard with Covid positive patient who has fallen and hit head.

12:29 p.m. – Anderson Technologies, Hwy. 51S, male subject has leg pinned by a forklift.

5:06 p.m. – Kroger parking lot, female with low sugar has fallen, Lifeguard also responding.

11:34 p.m. – Hwy. 51S, Skyline Motel, 29 year old female with high sugar.

July 3

5:50 a.m. – Dummy Line Rd., Crowder, past the elderly apartments, assistance needed for structure fire.

6:56 a.m. – Home2 Suites, Covenant Dr., fire alarm sounding.

12:12 p.m. – Oakley Dr., 61 year old female is Covid positive and needs assistance, Lifeguard will have an extended response time.

July 4

7:07 a.m. – Armstrong St., 79 year old female with unknown medical emergency.

8:52 a.m. – Lester St., apartments, 57 year old male with chest pains.

11:11 a.m. – Armstrong St., 87 year old male with difficulty breathing.

5:36 p.m. – Hwy. 6E, Magnolia tree on fire, power lines touching.

 

