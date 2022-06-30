Property Transfers 6/13-17

Property transfers between June 13 – 17, 2022, as recorded with the Panola County Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Brandon and Alisa Carvan to Eagle One Investments, LLC, Part of Lot 1006, Enid Shores Subdivision.

South Creek Homes, LLC to Venture Signature Homes, Lots 5, 6 and 7, The Covers Subdivision.

Adam and Taragene Kellum to Dave Milam, A part of the North Half of the Southeast Quarter of Section 25, Township 8 South, Range 8 West.

Mitchell and Jondi Roberson to Hunter and Corey Mize, Lot 29, Wildwood Subdivision.

Shirley Pitcock to Karen Arender, Southeast Quarter of Section 32, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Angela White to Gerald White et al., Two tracts in Section 15, Township 10, Range 6 West.

Romona Miller to David Lee Myers, Lot 60, Section A, Sardis View Subdivision.

D.J. Singletary to Albert and Sheila Jo Robbins, Northeast Quarter of Section 2, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Bluff View Properties, LLC to Reuben Corley, A part of Section 18, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Cody and Heather Lynn Hill to Alexandria Coyle and Angel Havens, A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 20, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

John and Brenda Hill to Alexandria Coyle and Angel Havens, A 25-foot strip along and adjacent to the South boundary line of the John and Brenda Hill 2.70-acre parcel.

Industrial Development Authority of the Second Judicial District of Panola County to The Gary and Janice Blair Living Trust.

Noah and Dancy-Kate Ryals to Maggie Williams Johnson, Lot 59, Westmoreland Heights Subdivision.

Corey Henderson to Melvin Cain, A part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 3, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Thomas Gant, Jr. and Donahue & Boren, LLC to Bobby and Nita Wilson, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 16, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Brian Howard to St. Peter Missionary Baptist Church, Part of the Northeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 20, Township 8, Range 6 West.

Joseph C. Johnson and William Crowell to Zachary and Naomi Gray, A part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 28, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Ralph and Linda Nelson to Justin Crockett, Fraction of the Northwest Quarter of Section 9, Township 8 South, Range 5 West.

Charles and Aimee Springs to April Moore, A parcel of land containing 1.94 acres, located in the Northeast Quarter of Section 28, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Larry Ballard to Deborah Wren, Lot 24 of Gordon Subdivision.

Mary Beth Cobb et al. to Billy and Sandra Walker, A fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 34, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Justin and Denise Pope to Justice Pope et al., Southeast Quarter of Section 17, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Justin Pope to Justin and Denise Pope, A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 17, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Terry and Kathrine Tribble to Ashley West, Lot 13, Addition to Green Acres Subdivision.

Regina Taylor to Brian D. Taylor, Southeast Quarter of Section 1, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

David Lee Myers to Tim and Mika Joyner, Lot 60, Section A, Sardis View Subdivision.

First Judicial District

Kenneth and Shirley Lantrip to Financial Freedom Senior Funding Corporation, Block 16, City of Sardis.

David A. Bailey, Sr. to Sardis First United Pentecostal Church, Inc., 1.02 acres in the North Half of the Northwest Quarter of Section 36, Township 7 South, Range 7 West.

George and Mary Swift to George and Mary Swift, Fraction of the Northeast Quarter of Section 28, Township 7 South, Range 6 West.

Estate of Mary L.P. Wilson (deceased) and Tracy Ann Wimberly to Tracy Ann Wimberly, Two tracts of land located in the Northwest Quarter, and one tract in the Northwest Quarter of Section 29, Township 6 South, Range 9 West.

Brandon Boothe to Joshua and Katelynn Hadley, Part of Northeast Quarter of Section 15, Township 7 South, Range 7 West.