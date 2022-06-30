Jail Log 6/20-26

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

June 20

Richard Rashad Pittman, III, 6716 Curtis Rd., Batesville, held for Rutherford City, TN, law enforcement.

June 21

Elania Inez Rone, 882 CR 220, Water Valley, charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

June 22

Xavier Tremon Bailey, 6091 Barnacre Rd., Sardis, charged with public drunkenness.

Raven Suybone Hollman, 483 Alexa Dr., Oxford, changed with DUI (other) and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

Elijah Paul Riley, 1398 Locke Rd., Millington, TN, held for Shelby County (TN) law enforcement.

Heather Nicole Wells, 118 Ozburn St., Batesville, charged with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

Cameron Jamall Wells, 118 Ozburn St., Batesville, charged with possession of marijuana and felony possession of a controlled substance.

June 23

Earl Dewayne Walters, 885 Quitman Ave., Apt. 27, Quitman, charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

June 24

Leroy Badger, Jr., 1238 South Edwards Ave., Clarksdale, charged with felony worthless check.

Jayson Deuntray Dishmon, 333 Connie Ross Rd., Como, charged with DUI (other).

Kerry Jermaine Merrell, 204 Power Ave., Crenshaw, charged with DUI and contempt of court.

Latonya Lachelle Cole, 65 Fogg Rd., Batesville, charged with open container, felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, improper equipment, and firearm enhancement penalty.

Lavonzelle Hill, 310 Greenhill Cr., Sardis, arrested on a contempt of court warrant.

June 25

Shasleka A. Gilliam, Clarksdale, charged with shoplifting.

Shaquesha Shyna Roberson, 201 Ridge Rd., Courtland, charged with shoplifting and contempt of court.

Lacandace Denise Diggs, 68 Love Av., Crowder, charged with DUI (other).

John Ree Bishop, Jr., 5629A Mt. Olivet Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI refusal.

Steven Franklin Smith, 5737 McCracken Rd., Hernando, charged with BUI.

Bobby Aven Smith, 6210 Union Rd., Sardis, charged with BUI

June 26

Willie C. Frost, 303 W. Railroad St., Como, arrested on a contempt of court warrant.

Nicholas Austin Sheppard, 600 Brasher Rd., Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence.