Allen Wayne Tomlin, 59, of Como passed away Monday, June 20, 2022, at Sardis Community Nursing Home in Sardis.

Allen was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved out of town hunting trips. He leaves to cherish his memory, his parents, Leonard Tomlin Sr. and Elizabeth Tomlin, of Como, two children, Stacy Tomlin, of Como, and Wade Tomlin (Chelsea), of Georgetown, TN, his brother, Leonard “Pete” Tomlin, Jr, of Como, his sister, Sherri Rhodes, of Como, and two grandchildren, Ashlyn Tomlin and Adilynn Cash.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wells Funeral Home in Batesville.