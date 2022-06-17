Mary Ruth Goode Jaudon, 86, passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022, at the Methodist University Hospital in Memphis.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 19, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the interment to follow at Hebron Cemetery near Sardis. The family will receive friends one hour prior the funeral service.

Ruth was born on November 30, 1935, to the late Van Goode and Nancy Wolfe Hamby in Panola County, MS. She was a homemaker throughout her lifetime and a faithful member of the Hebron Baptist Church. Ruth enjoyed working in her yard and seeing her flowers bloom each spring.

The family left behind to remember her include her two children, David Jaudon (Connie) of Carrollton, and Darrell Jaudon of Batesville; one sister, Sarah Goode Tillman of Sardis; 3 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Billy Wade Jaudon; one sister, Ruby Tubbs; and one brother, Carlton Goode.