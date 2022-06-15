Property Transfers 5/30-6/6

Property transfers between May 30 – June 6, 2022, as recorded with the Panola County Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

DG Holdings, LLC to Owen and Owen, LLC, Northwest Quarter of Section 9, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Bridget Holloway and Jennifer Pressgrove to Bridget Holloway, Southeast corner of Section 10, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Eric Chapman to Eric and Ketrina Chapman, Southwest Quarter of Section 26, Township 8 South, Range 8 West.

Joyce Lloyd to Joyce Lloyd et al., Fraction of the Southeast Quarter of Section 29, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Martha Cannon to Garry and Martha Cannon Living Trust, A parcel in Section 7, Township 27 North, Range 2 East.

Teresa Davis Edwards to Ashley Brogan, Fraction of Lot 29, Sardis Lake Estates.

John and Bettie Britt to Hunter Morris, Lot 30 of Chickasaw Hills Subdivision.

Lamb-Fish Land Company, LLC to Grant Whipple and Rhonda Fitzgerald, A fractional part of the East Half of Section 23, Township 8 South, Range 8 West.

Essie Mae Bobo to Orlando Willingham, A part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 15, Township 10 South, Range 8 West.

Batesville Bible Believers Ministries et al. to Melody Faulkner, A parcel in Section 20, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

First Judicial District

Howard Family Farms, LLC to Barry and Summer Howard, A 7.0-acre tract located in the East Half of Section 4, Township 7 South, Range 6 West, Town of Como, MS.

Victoria Jankowski to Lawrence and Shellie Jankowski, Southeast Quarter of Section 5, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

Amanda and Garry Pope to Toby and Lorri Boggan, 1771 Fulmer Road, Como, MS.

Billy and Linda Phillips to David Pullen and Sarah Dale Montgomery, Lot 24, Lespideza Point, Sardis Reservoir.

Shanetta Edwards to Randy Edwards and Aladia Franks, Part of Block 7, Section 34, Township 7 South, Range 7 West.

George and Mary Ashton Mitchell to Zachary Looney, Southeast Quarter of Section 25, Township 7 South, Range 9 West.

Wesley and Cheryl Pegues to Hurt’s Estate, LLC, Lot 10 of Howry Subdivision of the Motley Lot, Town of Sardis.

William Davis to Glen and Antondra Bowman, 0.9-acre part, Lot 6, Block 28, Original Town of Sardis.

Mark Lipscomb and Lillian Varadi et al. to Mark and Shannon Lipscomb, Part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 9, and part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 16, all in Township 7 South, Range 6 West; Part of the South Half of Section 10, Township 7 South, Range 6 West.

L&V Farms, LLC to Mark and Shannon Lipscomb, Part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 9, and part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 16, all in Township 7 South, Ragne 6 West; Part of the South Half of Section 10, Township 7 South, Range 6 West.

David and Natascha Hughes (Turner) to John Bensko, A part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 11, Township 8 South, Range 8 West.

John Clark Hudson, Jr. (deceased) to Diane Hudson, One tract in Section 20, Township 7, Range 6 West, and another tract in Section 32, Township 7 South, Range 6 West.

Rodney Dishmon to Daisy Gordon, A fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 16, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

W Smith Properties, LLC to Gage Aaron Berry, A parcel in Section 27, Township 7, Range 7 West.