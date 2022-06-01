Panola County Jail Log 5/23-28/22

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

May 23

Kelsey Dexter Washington, 1384 Shiloh Rd., Courtland, changed with malicious mischief.

Roger Craig, 482 Craig Rd., Carrollton, held as a State Inmate.

Erika Skyler Workman, 216 Broad St., Apt. 3, Batesville, charged with possession of a controlled substance with firearm enhancement penalty.

Pierre Tribble, 210 Quitman, Sledge, charged with no driver’s license, failure to use turn signal, and held for Quitman County.

May 24

Hunter Raymond Brooks, 29739 Hwy. 6, Batesvile, charged with DUI (second offense).

Jakerivan Gale, 205 Walton St., Sardis, arrested on a bench warrant.

Gerald Eugene Turner, 230 Lemaster Rd., Sardis, charged with violation of a protection order.

D’vonta D’Sean Journey, 61 Gordan Dr., Grenada, charged with shooting into a dwelling, three counts of aggravated assault, and three courts of armed robbery.

Robert Lee Brown, Jr., 236 Crenshaw-Sledge Rd., Crenshaw, charged with DUI and speeding.

Linda Hunt, 195 E. Third St., Crowder, held for court.

Lockie Dorson Jones, 6517 Elmore Rd., Little Rock, AR, charged with DUI and following too close.

Kevon Quartez Shorty, 107 Percyville St., Sardis, charged with simple domestic violence.

May 25

Zyducius R. Jones, 136 Joe Brown Dr., Grenada, charged with shooting into a dwelling, three counts of aggravated assault, and three counts of armed robbery.

Sklar Melton Moorman, 7126 Hwy. 321, Tutwiler, processed for sentencing.

Deondre Lashon House, 114 Matthews Dr., Apt. 34, Senatobia, processed for sentencing.

Deshun Montario Isabell, 2240 Holly Dr., Tunica, charged with felony fleeing.

Christon Thomas Harrington, 7326 Winter Harbor Lane, Memphis, charged with DUI, no seatbelt, speeding, improper equipment, window tint violation, no insurance, no driver’s license, careless driving, improper tag, felony fleeing, disregard for a traffic signal, reckless driving, failure to yield right of way, failure to slow for a RR crossing, failure to signal and unsafe lane change.

May 26

Taylor Jareene Bloodworth, 225 CR 108, Water Valley, charged with speeding, no seatbelt, no insurance, and DUI.

Mason O. Simpson, 225 CR 108, Water Valley, charged with DUI and no insurance.

Daryl Dewayne Lewis, 3029 Longtown Rd., Sarah, arrested on bench warrant from Drug Court.

Qydarius Devonte Gross, 77 Illinois Lane, Sardis, charged with grand larceny.

Amaya Deshun Little, 3567 Tom Floyd Rd., Como, detained on a hold.

Danny Dewayne Burton, 3567 Tom Floyd Rd. Como, charged with possession of a controlled substance, receiving stolen property, firearm enhancement penalty, and possession of a firearm on school property.

May 27

Chelsi Beth Runnels, 573 Avery Rd., Courtland, charged with possession of a controlled substance, driving while license suspended, and open container.

Joshua Lopez Turner, 806 E. 17th St., Sheffield, AL, held as a Federal Inmate.

Lawrence Edward Smith, 800A Britney Dr., Oxford, charged with DUI refusal (second offense) and careless driving.

Nico Dwade Walker, 11A Otto Sanford Rd., Courtland, charged with simple domestic violence.

Kerry Bernard Saulsberry, 198 Brooks Chapel Rd., Coldwater, charged with DUI.

Jaylon Trevon Phipps, 1180 Dorshire Dr., Apt. 57, Southaven, charged with DUI (other) and speeding.

Aniyah Nicole Aaron, 105 N. Pocahontas St., Sardis, charged with DUI (other), disorderly conduct, and expired tag.

Sachem Ahmad Alrawhneh, 203 Baker St., Batesville, charged with DUI (other).

Earnest Mancuso Towns, Jr., 107 MLK Dr., Apt. 56, Batesville, charged with DUI (other).

Melissa Caitlin Sorrells, 18001 Hwy. 51S, Sardis, charged with DUI (other).

Marluntay Lathesa Brownlee, 6075 Nash Rd., Batesville, charged with three counts of public profanity, DUI other, and driving while license suspended.

May 28

Clauzel Moore, 218 Broadway St., Batesville, charged with DUI (other).

Jeremy Undrae Martin, 242 MLK Dr., Batesville, charged with DUI (other), no proof of insurance, and no driver’s license.

Heather Nicole Wells, 118 Ozbirn St., Batesville, charged with embezzlement.

William Dewayne Cox, 2188 Durham Ave., Memphis, charged with simple domestic violence.

Brandon Vincent Taylor, 111 Jackson St., Batesville, charged with disorderly conduct/failure to comply.

Valerie Jewell McClure, 108 Lewis Dr., Hickory Flat, charged with simple assault by threat.

Blake Austin Wages, 108 Lewis Dr., Hickory Flat, charged with simple assault by threat.

Dennis Craig Russell, 30 Grove Ave., Hingham, MA, (homeless), charged with public drunkenness and open container.

Nicholai Lee Becerra, Lawrence Bros. Rd., Batesville, charged with disorderly conduct.