McMinn wins 10th State Championship

Chris McMinn, head baseball coach at Magnolia Heights School in Senatobia, recently led the Chiefs to their 10th Mississippi Association of Independent School state championship since he took over the program. The Chiefs posted a 32-5 record this season, with losses to stellar programs in Alabama and Tennessee, and just one in-state loss. McMinn, known for his ability to develop players and help place them at colleges and universities with baseball scholarships, was a multi-sport athlete at South Panola High School and played collegiately at Northwest CC and Delta State Univesity. He is the son of Ronald “Runt” and Becky McMinn.