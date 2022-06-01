It’s Fashion Metro Has New Location

Published 11:15 am Wednesday, June 1, 2022

By Staff reports

Panola Partnership held an official ribbon cutting ceremony for It’s Fashion Metro at the store’s new location May 19. The women’s clothing store is now located adjacent to Rose’s department store on Hwy. 6. It’s Fashion Metro was the last business located in the old Factory Outlet Mall, now the site of the Northwest Community College Concourse. Joining the employees of It’s Fashion Metro for the ribbon cutting were members of the Panola Partnership and real estate developer Woody Loden.

