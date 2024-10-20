MLB Playoff Betting Lines and Picks Today | Oct. 20 Published 5:33 am Sunday, October 20, 2024

The New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers hit the field for one of many exciting matchups on the MLB Playoff schedule today.

To get an edge prior to today’s MLB action, check out our odds breakdown below.

Place your bets on any MLB matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

MLB Betting Info Today – Oct. 20

New York Mets (89-73) at Los Angeles Dodgers (98-64)

Betting Info & Picks

Moneyline Favorite: Dodgers -145

Dodgers -145 Moneyline Underdog: Mets +120

Mets +120 Total: 8 Runs (-120 to go over, +100 to go under)

8 Runs (-120 to go over, +100 to go under) Prediction: Dodgers 5, Mets 4

Dodgers 5, Mets 4 Moneyline Pick: Dodgers (-145) over the Mets (+120)

Dodgers (-145) over the Mets (+120) Total Pick: Over 8 Runs

Bet on this or any MLB matchup at BetMGM.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch on Fubo Game Time: 8:08 PM ET

8:08 PM ET Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Dodgers Starter: TBA

TBA Mets Starter: Sean Manaea (12-6, 3.47 ERA)

Catch MLB action all season long on Fubo.