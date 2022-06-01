2022 Memorial Day Weekend boating statistics

Almost 500 boating-related citations were issued by Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) Conservation Officers during the Memorial Day Weekend, an enforcement period that began Saturday, May 28, and concluded Monday, May 30, at midnight.

The citations included:

52 for alcohol- and drug-related violations

9 for Boating Under the Influence (BUI)

74 for lack of wearable personal flotation devices

All available Conservation Officers were utilized during the holiday weekend conducting saturation patrols and safety checkpoints. Officers conducted approximately 3,800 safety checks on vessels operating on Mississippi’s public waters.

Overall, statewide boating activity experienced a safe weekend.

“At MDWFP, our goal is to provide a safe and enjoyable atmosphere for our boating public,” said MDWFP boating law administrator Maj. Megan Fedrick.