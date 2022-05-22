James Joseph Becher, 72

James Joseph “Jim” Becher, 72, passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at his home in Sarah.

Jim was born in Seaford, Delaware, on May 1, 1950, to Robert Paul and Jean Marie Becher. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Senatobia, and was owner of Unified Waste Systems in Hernando.

Jim deeply loved his country and was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps. He was a unique, one-of-a-kind, down to earth, and levelheaded man, who was committed to everything he did. Jim never met a stranger and his jovial personality made it easy to make friends everywhere he went. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially spending time and working on the beautiful home place he created with his wife, Connie. Jim also enjoyed fishing, jazz, country and rock music, watching Mecum Auction and Barrett-Jackson Auction.

Jim is survived by his loving family, which includes his wife of twenty-seven years, Connie Becher, of Sarah; two sons, Ryan Becher (Shannon) of Olive Branch, and Michael Lewis, (Christa) of Belews Creek, N.C.; two step-sons, Scott Ellis (Kathy) of Nesbit, and Brant Ellis of Eugene OR; one sister, Roberta Evans (Webb) of Kittyhawk, N.C.; eleven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service to celebrate Jim’s life will be held on Monday, May 23, at Ray-Nowell Funeral Home in Senatobia. The family will greet friends prior to the service, from 12-1 p.m., at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorials be sent in Jim’s name to Tunnels 2 Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306.

