Bettye Jo Walker Byars, 70

Bettye Jo Walker Byars, age 70, passed away at her home in Sardis on May 20, 2022. She was the widow of Tom Byars.

There will be a gathering for family and friends on Sunday, May 22, from 3 to 5 at Wells Funeral Home in Batesville.

Bettye was born on November 14, 1951 to the late Thomas Jefferson Walker and Thyra Mae Cleveland in Odessa, TX. She was a homemaker who cared for her children and later in life was a caregiver for her elderly family members. Bettye enjoyed sewing and taking care of her flower gardens. She was of the Methodist faith.

Bettye will be missed by her loving family which includes her children, Cherish Byars Brown (Patrick) of Caledonia, Jerry Byars of Somerville, TN; 2 sisters, Mildred Faye Walker of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Thyra Jean Neville of Somerville, TN; and two grandchildren, Lauren Brown, Gracen Brown.

In addition to her parents and husband, Bettye was preceded in death by two children, Andrew Thomas “Andy” Byars, Terry Carlton Byars and one sister, Marjorie Lynn Walker.