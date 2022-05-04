Community Calendar

May 7

High Caliber Tracking & Recovery will sponsor Randall Devall of Devall Catahoulas, located in Ethel, LA, for a one-day Dog Handling Clinic at Enid Lake at 10:30 a.m. EThe free class is for people who are just getting started or want to learn a little more about how to communicate effectively with their K9 partner in the field.

May 9

The Panola County Board of Supervisors will meet at 9 a.m. at the Batesville Courthouse. It is an open meeting.

May 9

The Panola County Land Use and Development Commission will meet at 6 p.m. at the Batesville Courthouse. It is an open meeting.

May 15

Friends of the Batesville Public Library will hold a Silent Auction from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. with opportunities to bid on amazing, thoughtfully curated items while enjoying music and light refreshments. Calvin Flint and Casey Lipe will provide music. All proceeds will directly benefit the Batesville Public Library.

May 15

Buck Wild Bucking Stock will host Bulls & Bugs at 1665 Hunters Chapel Rd., Como. Tickets for the rodeo/crawfish event are $10 (5 and under free) and coolers are $10. Gate opens at 2 p.m. Show starts at 3 p.m. Call in begins May 9. Call 662-889-9902 for more info.

May 16

The Batesville Mayor and Board of Aldermen will meet at 2 p.m. in City Hall. It is an open meeting.

May 19

Panola County TRIAD will meet at the National Guard Armory on Keating Dr. Meeting time has not been announced. The partnership between BPD and PCSO is set up to address crimes issues that affect older citizens of the community.

May 20-21

Springfest 2022 in downtown Batesville will feature country music recording artist Jameson Rodgers. A full music lineup, carnival rides, food and craft vendors, corn hole tournament, and much more. Family fun with free admission and free parking.

May 21

The 7th Annual Mississippi Cornhole Classic is accepting registrations. Competition is two-person teams with double elimination. Cash prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners. $60 per team to pre-register. $75 on the day of the tournament. Brackets formed around 10:45, bags fly at 11 a.m.

May 28

Crowder Class Reunion 2022. Mark your calendars now and attend the reunion at the Crowder Family Life Center. Registration will be 4 – 5 p.m. with a Pot Luck supper at 5:30 pm. Fellowship to follow until the lights are turned off.

June 11

The Panola County Juneteenth Festival will be held on Main St. in Sardis at noon. This year the festival will honor Panola County native son Bobby O’Jay, the legendary WDIA 1070 radio host. This is a community/family event and everyone is invited to attend. Anyone wishing to make a donation to the event or get a vendor’s application should contact the Juneteenth Festival committee via its Facebook page.

Thursdays

Batesville Lions Club hosts bingo with 17 games and total cash prizes of $4,400. Card sales begin at 6 p.m. Early games at 7 p.m. and regular games start at 7:30 p.m. Refreshments are available.