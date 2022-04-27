Sarah “Sally” Shideler, 73, died Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital East in Memphis following a brief illness. A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 30, at Sardis United Methodist Church at 11:00 a.m., with visitation prior to the service at 10:00 a.m.

Sally was born in Memphis on Dec. 8, 1948, to the late Iola Eugenia “Bo” and Henry “Hans” Handwerker. Following graduation from Mississippi State University, Sally taught at Sardis Elementary and later worked for many years at First Security Bank in Sardis,

Before retiring, Sally worked alongside her husband as Office Manager for Woodlawn Hospital for Animals. Sally was a member of Sardis United Methodist Church, where she was active in many programs. She was a talented cook and enjoyed providing meals for her family, church members, and the community.

Sally is survived by her husband, Dr. Steven K. Shideler, sons Kelly (Joy) of Oxford, Brad (Angela) of Senatobia, and Kevin (Crystal) of Sardis, her brother Henry “Buzz” (Emily) Handwerker, and her grandchildren J.B., Ashton, Colton, and Jana.

Memorial contributions may be made to Sardis United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 383, Sardis, MS 38666. Ray-Nowell Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.