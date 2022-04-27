Property Transfers 4/18-22/22

Property transfers between April 18 – 22, 2022, as recorded with the Panola County Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Terry Morris et al. to Ashley Drumheller, Parts of the Northeast and Southeast Quarters of Section 9, Township 9 South, Range 8 West.

Brad Alexander to DG Holdings, LLC, Southwest Quarter of Section 30, Township 27 North, Range 2 East.

Sallie Oliver to Calgene Hankins, Part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 8, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Odis and Elizabeth Rhea to Carolyn O’Conner, Lots 37 and 58 of Plum Point Subdivision.

Boothe and Associates Real Estate, LLC to Stephanie Crosslin, Northwest Quarter of Section 19, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Michael Wohlwend to Michael Wohlwent et al., Part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 17, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Larry Franks to Pine Spring Properties, LLC, Lot 14 of Sardis Country Estates.

Lula Mae Shaw to Chaquana Campbell, Part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 28, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Verlie Rose to Anna and Erica Paige Barnes, Northwest Quarter of Section 9, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Mattie Campbell to Corey Campbell, Part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 24, Township 8 South, Range 8 West.

Darrell and Wanda Melton to Lock & Leave Storage, LLC, Lots 54 and 55, Plum Point Subdivision.

Will and Janice Redmond to Cassell Williams and Fabian Crowe, Part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 21, Township 27 North, Range 2 East.

Kelsey and Tyler Egbert to Zachery Inman, A part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 10, Township 10 South, Range 8 West.

Patricia Rhodes to Jacqueline Nash, Fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 28, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Blackacre Properties, LLC to William and Edey Maranto, Northeast and Southeast Quarters of Section 3, Township 9 South, Range 9 West.

Kayla Denise Frost to Theodore Stewart, Northeast Quarter of Section 7, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Theodore Stewart to Kayla Denise Frost, Northeast Quarter of Section 7, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Hunter Lovell to Alafonsin Ellis, Lot 175, Dogwood Hills Subdivision.

CT Investments, LLC to John and Brenda Womble, Fraction part of the East Half of the Northeast Quarter of Section 25, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Jana Brock to Heafner Properties, LLC, Part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 8, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Brenda Johnson to Derek and Brenda Johnson, Part of Lots 2 and 3, Green Acres Subdivision.

Steven Barlow to Pauline Barlow, Fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 3, Township 9, Range 9 West.

Pauline Barlow to Grace Barlow, Fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 3, Township 9, Range 9 West.

First Judicial District

Martha Clark to Michael Metty and Kathriene McGuire, Part of the Northeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 17, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

Chasity Daugherty to Nathan Daugherty, Lots 9 and 10, Hide-A-Way Hills Subdivision.

Charlie Gross to James and Erica Lane, Part of Lot 7, Block 9, Town of Como.

Lafayette Tripp to Jonathan Adams, Part of Lots 37, 39 and 40, Block 11, Juanita Reservation in the City of Sardis.

William B. Wallace to Anthony and Minnie Jean Birge, Southwest Quarter of Section 21, Township 6 South, Range 5 West.

William and Teresa Wallace to Anthony and Minnie Jean Birge, Southeast corner of Section 21, Township 6 South, Range 5 West.

Annie Mae Nolen to Anthony and Minnie Jean Birge, Southeast Quarter of Section 21, Township 6 South, Range 5 West.

Douglas Hudson to James Hudson, Fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 16, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

Jarvis Taylor to Larry and Tarish Towns, 2-acre part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 29, Township 6, Range 7.

Willie and Barbara Frost to Joyful Fellowship Church of God in Christ, North Half of Lot 100, Block 27 of the Juanita Reservation, City of Sardis.

Gregory and Penny Williams to Randel and Dorothy Jones, 2 tracts in the Northeast Quarter of Section 28, Township 7 South, Range 6 West.

Willie Mae and Henry Mitchell to Willie Mae Mitchell, Lot 1, Block 29, Town of Como.