Maudeana Wooldridge Snyder, 79

Maudeana Wooldridge Snyder, age 79, passed away Saturday, April 2, 2022, at St. Frances Hospital in Bartlett, TN. She was the widow of Walter Dewaine Snyder.

Funeral Services for Maudeana will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, April 8, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:00. Interment will be held at Liberty Hill Cemetery in Pope.

A full obituary will be provided on Monday.