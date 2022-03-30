Batesville Fire Dept. Log 3/22-28/22

Batesville Fire Dept. Log

Staff Report

The Batesville Fire Dept. responded to the following calls during the past week:

March 22

7:14 p.m. – Shamrock Dr., Lakewood Apts., female with high blood pressure.

March 23

3:00 p.m. – Dodge’s Store area, two car accident, roadway is blocked.

4:24 p.m. – Public Square, apartments above Gaines Baker Law Office, male subject has fallen.

March 24

12:25 p.m. – Turtle Creek Dr., male has fallen and needs assistance getting up.

12:55 p.m. – Jackson St., 70 year old female lost consciousness.

12:58 p.m. – Turtle Creek Dr., male subject has fallen, possible dehydration.

7:39 p.m. – Patterson St., male subject not answering the door all day, officer requesting fire department.

March 25

9:18 a.m. – Tubbs Rd., Timber Ridge Apts., 39 year old female with diabetic emergency.

11:10 a.m. – Hwy. 35N and I-55, report of auto accident, dispatcher has no information about possible injury.

2:55 p.m. – London Cove, 90 year old male fell in backyard, requesting lift assistance.

March 26

12:35 a.m. – Keating Rd., Crossroads Behavior, commercial fire alarm.

2:11 p.m. – Hwy. 51S, near the car wash and Pentecostal church, male subject has fallen, officer on scene, Lifeguard also responding.

March 27

11:51 a.m. – Waldrup Rd., county asking for assistance with structure fire.

10:01 p.m. – CK’s Grocery Store, male subject complaining of foot pain.

March 28

9:10 a.m. – Westmoreland Circle, medical alarm report.

10:40 a.m. – Van Voris St., across from new fire station, 62 year old male having trouble walking, subject can not feel his feet, EMS also en route.