Property Transfers 3/14-18/22

Property transfers between March 14 – 18, 2022, as recorded with Panola County Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Robert Bruss to Steven and James Treloar, A 10.22-acre fraction of the North Half of Section 3, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Delphia Chapman Tillman to Dexter Chapman et al., A fraction of the Southwest Quarter of Section 30, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Michael and Cindy Sparks to Sandra Nicole and Jessice Erin Sparks, Southwest Quarter of Section 16, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Jimmy and Janie Snider to Kathy Snider Gaines, A part of the Northwest corner of the South Half of the Northeast Quarter of Section 1, Township 10 South, Range 8 West.

Mohammad Qawasmei to Caroline Givens, Lot 5 of Autumn Woods Subdivision.

Earl Jones to Rasha Smith, A part of the Southeast Quarter of the Northwest Quarter of Section 20, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

White Oak Ridge, LLC to C & S Timber Products, Inc., Southeast and Southwest Quarter of Section 28; Southwest Quarter of Section 27; Northwest Quarter of Section 34, all in Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Tash and Bradley Neth to Teresa Kay Files, Lot 4, Block B of the Shuford Subdivision.

Pamel McCarley Llana, Karen McCarley Johnson and Harold McCarley, Jr. to Jay and Carol Ingram, A fraction of the West Half of Section 18, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Kabco Builders, Inc. to Wilmer Diaz and Esthefany Canales, Southeast Quarter of Section 28, Township 8 South, Range 5 West, or 550 File Road.

John Sullivan to Lamb-Fish Land Company, LLC, A fractional part of the East Half of Section 22, and the West Half of Section 23, Township 8 South, Range Range 8 West; Fractional part of the North Half of Section 23, and a part of the Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 23, Township 8 South, Range 8 West.

Katrina Caine to Landon Caine, A parcel in Section 35, Township 10, Range 7.

Michael Druetto to David and Norma Tejeda, Lot 60 of the Jarratt Subdivision.

Susan Annette O’Conner Linder to David H. Linder, Part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 9, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

Dick Moore, Inc. to Adam Davis, A parcel in Section 32, Township 9, Range 5.

Patricia Smith to Susan Randolph, 1.1-acre plot in Lot 1, Block 3, Original Town of Batesville, Section 8, Township 9 South, Range 7 West.

McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC to Northwest Homes, LLC, 117 Alred, Courtland, MS.

Larry and Patricia Beard to Eric and Amber Beard, A fractional part of the North Half of the North Half of Section 4, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Malvin Stacy Mackey Revocable Trust to Mackey Farms, LLC, Two tracts in Section 36, Township 8 South, Range 8 West.

John William D. Reed, III to Donald and Linda Allison, Lot 72, Westmoreland Heights Subdivision.

Kenneth and Lisa Smith to Patrick and Melissa Wood, A part of the Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 30, Township 27 North, Range 2 East.

First Judicial District

Amanda and Garry Pope to Ronnie and Suzanne Greslin, 5.08 acres in the Northeast Quarter of Section 24, Township 6 South, Range 8 West.

Lawrence and Shellie Jankowski to Victoria Jankowski, A tract in the Southeast Quarter of Section 5, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

Estate of Josephine H. Lewis and the Estate of Theodore T. Lewis to Elisabeth Lewis et al., Part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 18, Township 7, Range 7 West; Northwest Quarter of Section 20, Township 7, Range 7 West; Part of the South Half of the Southwest Quarter of Section 17, Township 7 South, Range 7 West.

David Trammell to Stacy Reed, A 2.50-acre parcel located in the Northwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 6, Township 8 South, Range 6 West.

Reynolds Enterprise, LLC to Blue Sky Properties of America, LLC, A parcel in Section 20, Township 7 South, Range 8 West.

Randy and Patchez Pirtle to Jeffrey Scott Short, A part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 30, and the West Half of the Northeast Quarter of Section 30, all in Township 7 South, Range 8 West, and all that part of the Northeast Quarter of the Northeast Quarter of Section 25, Township 7 South, Range 9 West.

Christopher Burford and Keith Burford to Christopher Burford et al., Four tracts in Section 28, Township 6, Range 9 West.

Larry and Denise Pratt to Old Panola Road Holdings, LLC, A tract in Section 17, 18 and 20, all in Township 7, Range 7 West.

Travis and Kati Overall to Dustin and Bobbie Sue Horne, Norwest Quarter of Section 36, Township 7 South, Range 9 West.

Malvin Stacy Mackey Revocable Trust to Mackey Rental Properties, LLC, Lot 15, Block 1, City of Sardis.