Ernest Andrew Goyette, 92, passed away Thursday morning, March 10, 2022, at his home in Sardis.

At this time, there will be no services.

Ernest was born on Nov. 25, 1929 in Summerville, Massachusetts to the late Eugene J. Goyette and Marie C. Bilodeau Goyette.

He and his late wife, Janet, were the retired owners of Goyette’s Dry Cleaning and Cameo Gifts and Home Decorating. Ernest spent a lot of time out in his yard gardening and planting flowers and trees. One of his favorite past time hobbies was woodworking. Ernest was also a proud United States Army veteran and was of Catholic faith.

The family he leaves behind includes two daughters, Deborah F. Heath of Sardis, Andrea Ann Padilla of Mt. Home, AR; two sons, David Clyde Goyette of Candia, NH, Peter Ernest Goyette of Enfield, CT; two sisters, Florence Young and Eleanor Childs; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Janet Pratt Goyette; and three brothers, Eugene A. Goyette, Jr., Leo Goyette, and Richard Goyette.