Panola County Jail Log 2/22-27/22

Panola County Jail Log

Compiled by Brad Greer

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

Feb. 22

Christopher Kyle Allison, 1329 Lovejoy Rd., Pope, served 24 hours on contempt of court charge.

James Tate Scott III, 1186 Silver Hills Dr., Senatobia, charged with cyberstalking.

Andren Denoid Taylor, 18942 Hwy. 315, Sardis, arrested on a bench warrant

Angela Nicole Nelson, 2518 Belmont Rd., Sardis, held for sentencing.

Feb. 23

Christopher Vincil Owens, 1304 Curtis Locke Station Rd, Batesville, charged with DUI.

Ricky Alan Pugh, 252 Camille St., Sardis, charged with malicious mischief.

Feb. 24

Derrick Laverne Morning, 1229 Heafner Rd., Batesville, arrested on a bench warrant.

Brandon Antoine Adair, 91C Elbert Smith Rd., Batesville, charged with disorderly conduct.

Kimberly Nicole Pritchard, 597 Sardis Lake Dr., Batesville, held for court date.

Erica Meshell Echols, 2922 Bailey Rd., Gadsden, TN, held for court date.

Shelley Elizabeth Alred, 1691 Wilson Rd., Batesville, arrested on a bench warrant.

Tracy Darrell Rushing, 386 Greenbriar Cir., Courtland, charged with DUI (other).

Teamrine Fernanza Tate, 805 Locke Station Rd., Marks, charged with DUI (other).

Jaruis Cordarrel Poole, 15710 Hwy. 315, Sardis, charged with DUI (other).

Charlie Michael Willard, 107 Hightower St., Sardis, charged with DUI (other).

Feb. 25

Juliana Mane Gates, 1194A Curtis Rd., Batesville, charged with making threats by phone.

Paul Michael Putman, 298 Bethlehem Cv., Batesville, charged with careless driving, driving with a suspended license, and no insurance.

Randy Mitchell Salmon, 719 CR 515, Myrtle, charged with petit larceny and burglary of a commercial building.

Larry Daniel, 213 Atkins St., Sardis, charged with felony shoplifting.

Charles Joseph Verda, Prairie, LA, charged with contempt of court.

Feb. 27

Sherman Eugene Lee, 206 Brice St., Batesville, charged with DUI.

Michael Wayne Brassell, 4887 Nash Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI (second) and careless driving.

George Lewis Bailey, 911 Boothe St., Batesville, arrested on a bench warrant.

Will Otis Boothe, 548 Sanders Rd., Sardis, charged with DUI.

Eddie Terrell Curry, 607 E. Gilmore St., Senatobia, charged with DUI (third) and contempt of court.